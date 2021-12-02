Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,517. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.