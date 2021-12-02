Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WEED has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

WEED stock opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.73 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.40.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

