Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.97

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 7827493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

