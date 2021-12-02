Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.17 ($78.60).

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Cancom has a twelve month low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a twelve month high of €64.14 ($72.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.61.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

