Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 212.72%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

CANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

