Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $90.90 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $633.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

