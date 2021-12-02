Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,106. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

