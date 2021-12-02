Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 865,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,890,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

