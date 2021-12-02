Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,448,000.

SMH traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.79. The company had a trading volume of 234,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,711. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $210.41 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.61.

