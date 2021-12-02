Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,510,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 32,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,418,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,440,352. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

