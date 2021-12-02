California State Teachers Retirement System Has $374,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PlayAGS worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.37.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.