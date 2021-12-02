California State Teachers Retirement System Has $362,000 Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of FS Bancorp worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.47 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $265.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

