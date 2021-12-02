California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

