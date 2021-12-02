California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 89.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

