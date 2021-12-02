Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

