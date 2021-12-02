CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

