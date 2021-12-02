C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 11.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares were down 11.5% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 100,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,333,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

