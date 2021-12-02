C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 4,676,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. C3.ai has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $183.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C3.ai stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

