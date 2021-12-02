Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BURL. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.37.

NYSE BURL opened at $280.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average is $306.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

