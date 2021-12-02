Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.55, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $348.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,703 shares of company stock worth $1,305,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

