BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Cap of $60.40 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.40 million and approximately $13,589.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00237979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.