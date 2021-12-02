BTSE Market Cap Tops $28.96 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, BTSE has traded up 1% against the dollar. One BTSE coin can now be bought for $6.65 or 0.00011689 BTC on exchanges. BTSE has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTSE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.52 or 0.07926745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,014.38 or 1.00196488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021303 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.