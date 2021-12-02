BTMX Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.