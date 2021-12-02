BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.29. 202,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 82,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$382.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.24.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.