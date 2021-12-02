BSCPAD Market Cap Achieves $175.28 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $175.28 million and $16.62 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.