BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BRT opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $340.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

