BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 9,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 50,516 shares.The stock last traded at $78.33 and had previously closed at $80.42.
The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.
DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.72.
About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.