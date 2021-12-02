BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 9,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 50,516 shares.The stock last traded at $78.33 and had previously closed at $80.42.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRP by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.72.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.