BRP Inc. (DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 14th

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE DOO opened at C$98.72 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$74.07 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 10.2099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

