Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Invests $281,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $22.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,843.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,855.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,689.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

