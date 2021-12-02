Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,476 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

