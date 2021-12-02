Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $17.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $634.24. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

