Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.93. The stock had a trading volume of 177,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The company has a market capitalization of $870.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

