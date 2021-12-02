Brokers Set Expectations for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

SDIG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

