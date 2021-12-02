Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price at $43.25

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 1,755,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

