Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) PT at GBX 342.20

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

Several research firms have commented on NCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.74) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.01) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.13. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.72 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £713.87 million and a PE ratio of 66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

