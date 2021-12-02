Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $50.71

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 169.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $44.71. 18,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,226. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

