Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $485.94

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $485.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $14.99 on Friday, hitting $471.88. 33,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,670. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.42. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

