Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $38.67

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. Merus has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,562,000. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 236,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

