Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $15.56

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EGO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

