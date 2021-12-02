Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Target Price at C$13.17

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.17.

AT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

TSE:AT opened at C$4.24 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.11 million and a PE ratio of 19.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.99.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

