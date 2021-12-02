Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

