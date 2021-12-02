Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $6.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

AMAT traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,565,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.