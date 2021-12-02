Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $7.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.66 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 578,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

