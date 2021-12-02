Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 181.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 367,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
RXT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 38,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
