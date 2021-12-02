Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 181.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 367,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RXT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 38,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

