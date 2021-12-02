Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. APA has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

