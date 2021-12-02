Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.44). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

