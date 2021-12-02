Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

BTVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

