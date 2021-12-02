Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.10. The company had a trading volume of 81,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,508. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

