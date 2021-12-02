Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.2% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 101.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 56,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.60 and its 200-day moving average is $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.