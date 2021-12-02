Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $75,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.98. 26,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.68 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.88. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.